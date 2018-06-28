Shujaat Bukhari’s murder was planned in Pakistan, says J-K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said the conspiracy to kill senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was done in Pakistan and executed by three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Kashmir IGP S P Pani also released pictures of four suspects, blaming them for killing the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir and his two guards on June 14.

“The investigation has established that this terror crime was done by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan and the execution was done by three accused,” Pani said.

The three LeT militants were identified as Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada, Muzuffar Ahmad (both from south Kashmir) and Naveed Jutt, of Pakistan.

Police said the fourth suspect was Sajjad Gul of Srinagar who is now based in Pakistan and who had posted hate messages against Bukhari on kashmirfight.worldpress.com, Facebook account Kadwa Sach and the Twitter handle ahmadkhalid313.





(Clockwise) Sheikh Sajjad Gul, Azad Ahmad Malik, Naveed Jatt and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat - the suspects in senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder case.

“Gul is one of the persons who actually created those blogs and those write-ups. We have very strong evidence against him which at this stage will not be revealed. He had obtained passport fraudulently and left the country in March 2017,” Pani said, adding that police will seek the assistance of Interpol and get a Red Corner notice issued against him.

Azad and Muzuffar had joined militancy in 2016 while Gul was arrested by Delhi police some time in 2003 and again in 2016 by Kashmir police in terror cases. Naveed had escaped from SMHS hospital in February and has been active since 2009.

Police is also investigating the role of another suspect, Zubair Qayoom, from whose possession police recovered a pistol and two mobile phones, which he had lifted from the crime scene.

People familiar with the development said police had gotten vital clues from the murder site and also from the CCTV cameras on the first day of the probe. The police identified the militants after a thorough investigation, based on technology and human intelligence, they said.

Militant groups have denied killing the senior journalist and blamed security agencies.

Journalists have held several protests in Srinagar and asked the government to identify the killers. The separatist leadership called for a day-long strike against the killing of Bukhari and other civilians.