Home / India News / Shutdown in Odisha’s Cuttack till July 10 midnight

Shutdown in Odisha’s Cuttack till July 10 midnight

The five-day complete shutdown will be in place in all urban areas and five block headquarters of Ganjam from July 9-13, according to Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 07:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bhubaneswar
Walk-in Kiosk for collection of samples for coronavirus testing has been developed by a team of Govt ITI Cuttack.
Walk-in Kiosk for collection of samples for coronavirus testing has been developed by a team of Govt ITI Cuttack.(ANI)
         

Cuttack Municipal Corporation has announced a shutdown in entire Cuttack city till midnight of July 10.

“It is hereby ordered to shutdown the entire Cuttack city (CMC area) till midnight of 10 July. Weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per previous order,” according to an order by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

During the shutdown period, essential services will continue.

According to the Collector, screening and other measures will be undertaken in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, all block headquarters and Berhampur Municipality from 9-13 July due to rising cases.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9,526 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Odisha including 6,486 recovered and 38 deaths. (ANI)

