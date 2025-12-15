Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar tussle drags on: What we know about Delhi meeting with Sonia, other top Cong leaders

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar met senior Congress leaders in Delhi on Sunday. But, according to people aware of the matter, the talks failed to produce any resolution, prolonging the stalemate over the state’s leadership. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speak to the media.(PTI)

The meetings with both Sidda and DKS did not lead to any breakthrough as the terms of a detailed discussion were unacceptable to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, HT learnt. Their interaction, thus, was brief; and the question of a change in leadership was deferred again.

After limited talks, Siddaramaiah returned to Belagavi, where the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is underway, while Shivakumar stayed back in the national capital.

Both leaders had travelled to Delhi to attend the Congress rally at Ramlila Grounds against alleged “vote chori” (vote theft).

Shivakumar stays back, meets party leaders

After the rally, Shivakumar remained in Delhi, saying he needed to attend to matters related to the National Herald case. Earlier in the day, he attended a lunch meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, organised by the party ahead of the rally.

He later held discussions with other leaders too, including AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Tensions evident on stage

Internal unease within the party was visible at the rally too. Siddaramaiah did not address the gathering. Instead, Congress lawmaker Jothimani was chosen to speak as the party’s southern voice at the rally.

Signs of factional tensions were evident even before the meetings began.

Supporters of Shivakumar gathered at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, raising slogans of “Next chief minister, DK Shivakumar”. Siddaramaiah, too, was received by his supporters upon his arrival in the capital earlier in the day.

Karnataka CM Succession debate

The leadership debate has resurfaced after the Congress government in Karnataka crossed the midpoint of its five-year term on November 20.

This has revived discussions around a power-sharing understanding said to have been reached in 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Reports have suggested a possible arrangement to split the chief minister’s tenure into two terms of 2.5 years each as part of a generational transition.

Neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar, nor the Congress, has officially confirmed the existence of any such arrangement. Shivakumar has, however, referred to a “secret deal” in recent days, without providing further details.

About a month ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the Karnataka leadership issue would be taken up by the party’s high command. Kharge had indicated that the “confusion” would be resolved by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and himself, the “high command”.

Breakfast, dinner and diplomacy

Earlier this month, Shivakumar and the CM sought to play down speculation over the leadership issue, pointing to public displays of bonhomie between the two leaders, as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar hosted each other for breakfast. First at the chief minister’s residence and later at the deputy chief minister’s home.

However, last week, parallel political signalling continued in Belagavi, with Shivakumar dining on with at least 30 Congress MLAs, including several ministers, a day after Siddaramaiah attended a separate dinner hosted by former MLA Feroz Sait along with ministers and legislators considered close to him.

Adding to the speculation, Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain last week claimed there was a “99% chance” that Shivakumar would take over as Karnataka’s chief minister on January 6.