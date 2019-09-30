e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Sikh organisations welcome release of prisoners

The government has decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy period in Punjab.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Representative image)
         

Sikhs of America, a leading community organisation, has welcomed the government’s decision to release Sikh prisoners by the government in a move aimed at assuaging the sentiments of the community and block Pakistan’s effort to fuel the separatist movement for Punjab.

“When we met Prime Minister in Houston, he reminded us that one of our demands from 2014 memorandum will soon be answered,” Jesse Singh, chairman, Sikhs of America said, thanking PM Modi for the gesture. The only remaining demand from the 2014 meeting was release of Sikh prisoners from Indian prisons.

The government has decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy period in Punjab.

The announcement, a humanitarian gesture came as part of Indian celebrations on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November as a humanitarian gesture.

Kanwaljit Singh Soni, president of Sikhs of America and Baljinder Singh thanked the Home Ministry for announcing that through a special remission, the death sentence of another Sikh prisoner has been commuted to life imprisonment.

The Home Ministry has decided to commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, to life imprisonment. Beant Singh, credited for playing a key role in ending terrorism in Punjab, was assassinated on August 31, 1995.

Earlier this month, the government had effectively scrapped a 35-year-old “black list” that prevented 312 members of the Sikh community holding foreign passports from travelling to India due to their alleged role during the militant Khalistan movement in Punjab. Only two people have been banned entry into the country.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News