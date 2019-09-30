Sikh organisations welcome release of prisoners

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST

Sikhs of America, a leading community organisation, has welcomed the government’s decision to release Sikh prisoners by the government in a move aimed at assuaging the sentiments of the community and block Pakistan’s effort to fuel the separatist movement for Punjab.

“When we met Prime Minister in Houston, he reminded us that one of our demands from 2014 memorandum will soon be answered,” Jesse Singh, chairman, Sikhs of America said, thanking PM Modi for the gesture. The only remaining demand from the 2014 meeting was release of Sikh prisoners from Indian prisons.

The government has decided to release eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy period in Punjab.

The announcement, a humanitarian gesture came as part of Indian celebrations on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November as a humanitarian gesture.

Kanwaljit Singh Soni, president of Sikhs of America and Baljinder Singh thanked the Home Ministry for announcing that through a special remission, the death sentence of another Sikh prisoner has been commuted to life imprisonment.

The Home Ministry has decided to commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, to life imprisonment. Beant Singh, credited for playing a key role in ending terrorism in Punjab, was assassinated on August 31, 1995.

Earlier this month, the government had effectively scrapped a 35-year-old “black list” that prevented 312 members of the Sikh community holding foreign passports from travelling to India due to their alleged role during the militant Khalistan movement in Punjab. Only two people have been banned entry into the country.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST