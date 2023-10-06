News / India News / Sikkim Flood News Live Updates: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people
Live

Sikkim Flood News Live Updates: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people

Oct 06, 2023 10:25 AM IST
OPEN APP

Sikkim flash floods LIVE updates: Efforts to locate 103 people are on after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall occurred in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Sikkim floods LIVE updates: The death toll due to flash floods in Sikkim mounted to 19 on Friday and may increase as 103 people, including 22 army personnel remained missing. The state government said on Thursday that the rescue operations were underway but the process was slowed down due to bad weather and damaged infrastructure.

Trucks buried in mud are seen in an area affected by flood in Sikkim in this undated handout image released by the Indian Army on October 5, 2023.
Trucks buried in mud are seen in an area affected by flood in Sikkim in this undated handout image released by the Indian Army on October 5, 2023.(via REUTERS)

More than 22,000 people have been affected by the calamity, triggered by heavy rain over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday. Approximately 3,000 tourists, including foreigners, are stranded in various parts of Sikkim, and NH-10, the key road connecting the state to the rest of India, has also suffered damage. As per the official data, 2,011 people have been rescued so far, while those affected have been moved to 26 relief camps in the state.

Helpline numbers issued

Sikkim government helpline numbers are 03592-202892 - Landline; 03592-221152 - Landline; 8001763383 - Mobile; 03592-202042 - Fax; or call '112' for emergency assistance.

The Indian Army's three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers: In North Sikkim - dial 8750887741; for East Sikkim - 8756991895; helpline number for enquiries related to the 22 missing soldiers - 7588302011.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 06, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: First airborne rescue operations and chopper sorties likely to start today

    Sikkim floods LIVE updates: The first helicopter sorties and airborne rescue operations in the flood-hot regions of Sikkim are expected to start today, top officials have confirmed.

    “Three Mi-17 choppers of the Indian Airforce are ready to take off today to make sorties of the flood hit regions in north Sikkim. We are waiting for the weather to clear up,” a top home department official in Sikkim told HT.

    At least four districts of the eastern Himalayan state have been hit by the flash flood in the early hours of Wednesday after an outburst in the Lhonak lake, a high-altitude lake in north Sikkim.

  • Oct 06, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    Sikkim disaster: 1,200 MW project dam washed away

    Sikkim floods LIVE: Teesta Urja, the second biggest run-of-the-river hydro power project in India, suffered massive damage due to flood caused by the breach in Lhonak lake in north-west Sikkim on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The 1,200 MW power project on Teesta river, one of the most dammed rivers in the country, is located between Chungthang and Mangan in Mangan district in North Sikkim and is the biggest of nine working hydro projects on the river in Sikkim. Work on 15 dams is going on and another 28 are proposed over the river to tap its hydel capacity of about 4,200 MW.

  • Oct 06, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: NDRF faces great unknown in bid to save 14 trapped in tunnels

    Sikkim floods LIVE: Between 6am and 6.30am on Friday, a team of 60 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be on tenterhooks. They will be travelling to remote Chungthang in North Sikkim. The challenge in front of them is daunting – a dozen-off people feared trapped in tunnels for 48 hours without food, water or any possible exit. Nobody knows if the tunnels are inundated or not. Nobody knows if the 12-14 people are dead or alive.

  • Oct 06, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    Sikkim warns of stray explosives after flood hits ammunition depot

    Sikkim floods LIVE: The Sikkim government on Thursday warned against the presence of explosives and ammunition along the banks of the Teesta river, after an ammunition depot of the army in the northern part of the state was hit by flash floods a day earlier.

    In an advisory, the state land revenue and disaster management department said any ammunition or explosive found along the river banks should not be picked up since they may explode and cause injuries.

  • Oct 06, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: Search for 22 missing army personnel underway

  • Oct 06, 2023 09:20 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: How Chungthang expanded in a decade | Photo

  • Oct 06, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: 'Survey is being done to assess damage- Official

    Sikkim floods LIVE updates: PRO Defence, Guwahati: "Survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic"

    • More than 22,000 people have been affected due to the disaster.
    • The affected were moved to 26 temporary shelter camps and provided aid and assistance.
  • Oct 06, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: ‘Connection with Chungthang established’ -Mangan district collector

    Sikkim floods LIVE updates: Hem Kumar Chettri, District Collector, Mangan District: "We were able to establish contact with Chungthang last night. We came to know that the entire town was full of slush. So, they have engaged machinery to clear the town. So far, there is no report of anyone missing from Chungthang town. But the damage has been extensive. People have been shifted to BOP area. Today, we were supposed to take a helicopter to Lachung and come down to Chungthang. But because of the weather conditions, helicopter may not come. So, we have decided to send a team on foot...One team will reach Chungthang today and will assess the actual situation...No casualties from Chungthang so far. There are reports of people missing from different areas but we have no report of anyone losing their life. Property damage has been extensive."

  • Oct 06, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Sikkim floods: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people, drop relief material

    Sikkim floods LIVE updates: Three Mi-17 helicopters were expected to fly to Sikkim’s flood-hit areas on Friday to evacuate stranded people and to drop relief materials even as low stratus clouds, fog and rain in the higher altitudes continued to be a challenge. “We are waiting for the weather to clear up,” an official said.

    • The Indian Air Force and the Army choppers were unable to fly on Thursday due to bad weather.
    • Officials said airlifting stranded people particularly those old and infirm and in need of immediate medical assistance will be the priority.
  • Oct 06, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    Sikkim flash flood latest updates: Toll rises to 19, over 100 missing; rescue work on

    Sikkim flood LIVE updates: At least 19 people, including four soldiers, have been killed and more than 100 are still missing in the Sikkim flash floods even as Indian Army and NDRF teams continue their search and rescue operations through slushy earth and fast-flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the second day. The 26 injured people are also undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Sikkim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sikkim

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; risks evenly balanced: Governor Das

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 10:29 AM IST

This is the fourth time RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.(ANI File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Juice-tyre shops to 200 cr/day: Betting app owners' story from rags to riches

According to ED, with around 4,000 panel controllers in India, Mahadev online betting app had been making ₹200 crore per day.

Co-promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in his wedding.
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 09:47 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

‘Yudh Abhyas’: Indian, US Army carry out joint training in Alaska

The Indian Army contingent comprising 350 personnel is participating in this edition of the exercise.

Indian, US Army soldiers in Alaska during exercise “Yudh Abhyas”(X)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 09:36 AM IST
ANI |

22% green areas in India covered by invasive plant species, says new study

High-concern plant invasions were recorded in 22% natural areas and modelled to potentially threaten 66% natural areas

Lantana camara was found to be most invasive of the 11 invasive plant species studied by the scientists. (HT)
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 09:30 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan

Number Theory: Understanding the rising danger of GLOF disasters

A GLOF is a flood that happens when a moraine (dam formed by debris deposited by glaciers) bursts, leading to a sudden, very large discharge of water downstream

HT Image
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 09:04 AM IST
ByAbhishek Jha

Morning briefing: Sikkim flash floods toll rises to 19, and all the latest news

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out

A view of severe infrastructure damage due to flash floods in north Sikkim.
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 08:57 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

Sikkim Flood News Live Updates: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people

Sikkim flash floods LIVE updates: Efforts to locate 103 people are on after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall occurred in Sikkim on Wednesday.

live Trucks buried in mud are seen in an area affected by flood in Sikkim in this undated handout image released by the Indian Army on October 5, 2023.(via REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 10:25 AM IST
ByNisha Anand

Sikkim: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people, drop relief material

Officials said airlifting stranded people particularly those old and infirm and in need of immediate medical assistance will be the priority

Flood-hit Golitar area in Sikkim. (REUTERS)
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByJoydeep Thakur

Sikkim flash flood updates: Toll rises to 19, over 100 missing; rescue work on

Sikkim Flash Floods News Updates: Over 22,000 people remain affected due to the disaster, triggered by cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim on Wednesday.

An area affected by the flood is seen in this undated handout image released on October 4, 2023, in Sikkim.(via REUTERS)
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

‘Appreciate relationship’ with India, China remains ‘pacing challenge’: US

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.

PM Modi and US President Biden(Twitter)
india news
Published on Oct 06, 2023 07:41 AM IST
PTI |

Congress rebukes Sanjay Singh's arrest with a note for AAP; 'can’t become those'

The Congress expresses solidarity with the AAP MP but takes veiled dig at its INDIA ally over MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh(ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 09:15 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Mahua Moitra calls Union minister a ‘liar’ as TMC announces indefinite sit-in

The Trinamool Congress has been protesting the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra being detained by the police personnel during a protest by the party delegation against the central government over the alleged denial of MGNREGA scheme funds to the West Bengal government at Krishi Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 09:16 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

ED summons actor Shraddha Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case

Earlier on Thursday, the probe agency had summoned Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for allegedly promoting the app.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 05:03 AM IST
ByShobhit Gupta

CEC: Disabled, those above 80 yrs can vote from home in Telangana

Telangana will introduce a facility for senior citizens aged 80 and above to vote from home in assembly polls, the first state in India to do so. The facility will also be extended to people with disabilities. Over 31 million voters, including 15 million women, have registered for the upcoming elections. The chief election commissioner assured that the elections will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Rajiv Kumar (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 09:50 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

MLA seeks probe into graft charge against Kerala CM’s daughter

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan lodged a complaint with the state Vigilance Director on Thursday seeking a probe into a corruption allegation against an IT company owned by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena

Congress MLA seeks probe into corruption allegations against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 09:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out