Since ’15, 1.45 million cyber security incidents: Govt

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 01:12 IST

India’s cyber security monitoring agency Cert-In recorded 1.45 million incidents – events like breaches and hacks – in the period between 2015 and 2020, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) told parliament on Monday.

The ministry was responding to an unstarred question regarding cyber-attacks on Indian citizens and India-based commercial and legal entities.

The government countered allegations that this puts India among the top five countries that face the most cyber attacks. The ministry said that such “vendor reports” are not validated.

According to a NITI Aayog report by member VK Saraswat, “India ranks 3rd in terms of the highest number of internet users in the world after USA and China, the number has grown 6-fold between 2012-2017 with a compound annual growth rate of 44%”.

“With proliferation in internet and mobile phone usage, there is a rise in number of cyber security incidents in the country as well as globally. Proactive tracking by CERT-In including its Cyber Swachhta Kendra and National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) and improved cyber security awareness among individuals and organisations across sectors has led to increased reporting of incidents,” MeITY said in its response.

“Government has initiated setting up of National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cyber security threats and enable timely information sharing for proactive, preventive and protective actions by individual entities. Phase-I of NCCC has been made operational,” said the response adding that it was in the process of formulating a national cyber security policy.

According to Raman Jit Singh Chima, global cybersecurity lead and Asia Pacific Policy director at Access Now, the lack of clarity regarding who manages the cyber-security scenario of India has thrown up way lesser numbers than the actual cyber-attacks.

“These are voluntarily reported incidents,” said Chima. “These include both state and non-state attacks that one govt agency - Cert-IN - is aware of. However, there is no legal requirement in India to declare a data breach. On an average, according to industry report, data breaches cost Indian firms an average of Rs 14 crore.”

Chima added that the government needed to expedite the national security policy, explain their position on attributing state cyber attacks, and make it legally binding to report data breaches and cyber incidents in India.