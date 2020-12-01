SIT recommends ED probe into ₹150 cr property of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, aides

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:01 IST

A special investigation team (SIT) has recommended a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the property worth ₹150 crore amassed by slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said here on Tuesday.

Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter on July 10. The SIT was headed by additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

The SIT was set up to probe different aspects of the ambush case in which eight policemen, including deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, were allegedly shot dead by Dubey and his aides when a police team raided his house in Bikru village of Kanpur on July 3.

The SIT had earlier recommended action against 90 officials, including 41 policemen, and other government employees from rural development, food and revenue departments for allegedly helping the gangster.

“While recommending an ED probe into the gangster’s property, SIT also recommended registration of FIRs against all those officials who had helped Dubey and his gang in the past many years,” said the government official who did not wish to be named. .

He said the SIT report also recommended that these officials be given punishment, ranging from severe to mild, for remaining in constant touch with Dubey and helping him.

According to the official, the report, which was submitted in October, said the officials did not attend to complaints against the gangster and issued licensed weapons, SIM cards and passports to him and his gang on the basis of fake documents and false details.

He said the SIT in its 3,100 page report recommended strict action against officials who had helped the gang procure licensed weapons and ammunition.

The state government had earlier suspended senior IPS officer of DIG rank Anant Deo after the SIT probe pointed to a nexus between Dubey and the police. Deo was SSP of Kanpur for several months before being transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Special task Force (STF) only a few days before the ambush.