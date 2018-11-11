Six friends on picnic feared to have drowned at Yarada beach in Andhra

Six friends out on a picnic with their classmates were feared to have drowned off Yarada beach here Sunday, police said.

The men, all aged between 20 to 22 years, were among a group of 10 friends from HB Colony in the city, who had gone to the beach for swimming.

They were caught in strong undercurrents, which pulled them well into the sea, police said.

Four of them were rescued by community guards, they said, adding that the others were missing and were feared to have drowned.

Search operations have been launched to trace the missing men, police said One among these men was an ITI student and another an autorickshaw driver, they said.

