Six states including Maharashtra, Delhi account for 84.44% daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt

Six states in the country continue to account for 84.44 per cent of the total cases reported in the last 24 hours, the government said on Friday. The states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi which also reported the highest surge in new cases in a single day.

Out of the six states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the resurgence of Covid-19. On Thursday, it reported its highest 8,998 fresh cases which pushed the state's tally to 21,88,183. It is followed by Kerala which registered 2,616 cases on Thursday. Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat reported a spike of 1071; 571; 482; 480 cases, respectively, as per the health ministry. In the national capital, there were 261 cases in the span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Apart from this, 18 states and union territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the government also said in the statement.

India's Covid-19 tally increased by 16,838 fresh cases on Friday. As per the health ministry's coronavirus tracker, the caseload now stands at over 11.17 million. The death toll increased by 113 fatalities and reached 157,548.

India is witnessing a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus after it steadily maintained the downward trend for months. During the peak of the first wave, the daily number of cases had touched 98,000. Currently, the number of daily cases has been below 20,000. On Thursday it reported a sharp spike of more than 17,000 cases.

So far, 1,80,05,503 beneficiaries have been inoculated, out of this, 13.8 lakh were administered with the vaccine in the last 24 hours.

On August 7 last year, India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark. The 30-lakh mark was breached on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

The tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

coronavirus Topics