Six-year-old girl raped by youth in Haryana

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth of the same village, following which the accused was arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The girl was playing near her house last evening when the 27-year-old accused reached there, took her to a nearby field on some pretext and allegedly raped her. He then left the girl near her house and fled, they said.

“When the girl did not return home by evening, her parents launched a search. When she was found, she narrated the incident to her parents, who informed the police,” SHO of Mulana police station Rajesh Kumar said.

The accused was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him after medical examination of the girl, the officer said.