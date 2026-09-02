Smartphone ban at 52 Tamil Nadu temples with a ₹5-rule and an exception

The chief minister C Jospeh Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has reportedly banned smartphones inside 52 major temples across the state. The restriction is said to have come into effect on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led govt has banned smartphones in 52 temples. (PTI) Phones without cameras, though, will be allowed inside the premises. Under the new rules, devotees carrying smartphones must deposit them at designated counters at temple entrances and pay a fee of ₹5 per phone, ANI news agency reported, citing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, which manages the temples. This follows earlier directions of the Madras high court and comes amid concerns over devotees taking photographs, recording videos, shooting reels and selfies inside temple premises. ALSO READ | AIADMK's Palaniswami jibes TVK over ‘Vijay as PM’ pitch: ‘Could even become US President’ Why Tamil Nadu has banned smartphones in temples HR&CE department minister S Ramesh earlier announced in the Assembly that the smartphone restriction would be implemented in major temples from September 1. On Tuesday, he said the decision was aimed at ensuring a peaceful and serene atmosphere for devotees, ANI reported.

More devotees and visitors were using smartphones to take photos and videos of deities and idols inside temples, according to the HR&CE Department. Some were also taking selfies and shooting short videos and reels for social media, the department said. The HR&CE said these activities affected the spiritual atmosphere of temples and caused inconvenience to other devotees. The minister also said mobile phones were already prohibited at several major temples, including those in Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai and Rameswaram.