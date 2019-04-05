Soil cave-in traps jawans during borewell rescue

Today in New Delhi, India
Twenty-eight hours after an eight-year-old girl, Seema, fell into a 60-feet deep borewell, rescue operations continued late on Thursday evening with the army and NDRF teams facing obstacles in their efforts in the form of loose soil.

Apr 05, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Image for representation purpose only.(AP file photo)

Twenty-eight hours after an eight-year-old girl, Seema, fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in Farrukhabad, rescue operations continued late on Thursday evening with the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams facing obstacles in their efforts in the form of loose soil.

According to rescue officials, operations had to be stopped for a few hours on Thursday, as loose soil and sand did not allow the team to dig a parallel borewell near the first one for more than 30 feet. Two army personnel who got trapped after the soil caved in while digging were rescued with the help of a rope.

Farrukhabad SP Anil Mishra said a team of 40 army personnel from Agra and a 15-member team of NDRF from Lucknow arrived to join the operation.

