In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
The solar eclipse began from around 9 am on Sunday across India as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line and will be visible until 1.50 pm with maximum visibility at 12.05 pm.india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:14 IST
Various parts of India witnessed solar eclipse or ‘surya grahan’ 2020 on Sunday. This is the third eclipse even for this year after first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June.
This is also the last annual solar eclipse of the decade.
The country witnessed the ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse in over a century.
According to astrologers and experts, today’s was the fourth super rare hybrid eclipse which is a mix between an annular and total solar eclipse.
Delhi, among areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and others witnessed a partial phase of the solar eclipse.
The eclipse will continue for over three hours on Sunday covering 84 percent of Sun.
The eclipse will also be visible in Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.
