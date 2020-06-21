In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:14 IST

Various parts of India witnessed solar eclipse or ‘surya grahan’ 2020 on Sunday. This is the third eclipse even for this year after first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June.

This is also the last annual solar eclipse of the decade.

The solar eclipse began from around 9 am on Sunday across India as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line and will be visible until 1.50 pm with maximum visibility at 12.05 pm.

Jammu & Kashmir: The solar eclipse started at 9:15 am and will be visible until 3:04 pm. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. ( ANI )

The country witnessed the ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse in over a century.

Gujarat: Solar eclipse seen in the skies of Gandhinagar. The eclipse will be visible until 1:32 pm with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. ( ANI )

According to astrologers and experts, today’s was the fourth super rare hybrid eclipse which is a mix between an annular and total solar eclipse.

Also read: June 21 solar eclipse decade’s 23rd, one more to go this year

Solar eclipse seen in the skies of Punjab on Sunday. ( ANI )

Delhi, among areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and others witnessed a partial phase of the solar eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi ( REUTERS )

The eclipse will continue for over three hours on Sunday covering 84 percent of Sun.

Ranchi: People view the annual solar eclipse through X-Ray films, in Ranchi. ( PTI )

The eclipse will also be visible in Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)