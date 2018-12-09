Soldier accused in Bulandshahr violence arrested by UP Police

An army soldier who is accused of killing a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr was arrested past midnight by the UP police after his unit handed him over for investigation.

“We’ve arrested Army jawan Jitendra Malik, he was handed over by Army at 12:50 am today (Saturday). Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before court for judicial custody,” senior superintendent of police, Special Task Force, Abhishek Singh said, reported ANI news agency.

Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was handed over by his unit based in Kashmir to the team investigating the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the violence that broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday over alleged illegal cow slaughter. A local youth named Sumit Kumar was also killed.

“He (Malik) accepted he was there when the crowd started gathering. Prima facie, it has been found true. It’s not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot the inspector or Sumit. He said he went there with villagers, but denied pelting stones on police. Forensic (examination) of his mobile will be done,” Singh added, as per ANI.

After scanning video recordings, the state police began searching for the soldier, who is reportedly seen firing during the Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of the police inspector and the youth.

A senior police officer privy to the investigations confirmed that one of the videos shows the army man, a resident of the Bulandshahr, firing, but his involvement in the killings is yet to be ascertained.

The UP police team nvestigating the case had contacted the army and sought custody of the soldier who had left his home soon after the violence.

Sources said that after getting nod from top officials of the army, it was decided to hand over Malik to the police. On Friday, an army spokesman had said that police had contacted the Army’s northern command and fullest cooperation was being extended to them.

However, it is not clear whether Malik was handed over to the police team in Kashmir or at some other place.

Meanwhile, Malik’s mother has said that she would kill him herself if it was proved that he had shot dead police inspector Subodh Kumar during the violence in Bulandshahr, as was claimed through some videos of the incident.

