Army hands over soldier accused in Bulandshahr violence to UP Police

An army soldier who is accused of killing a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr was handed over by his unit of the Rashtriya Rifles to the UP Police on Saturday for further investigation.

Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was handed over by his unit based in Kashmir to the team investigating the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the violence that broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday over alleged illegal cow slaughter.

Earlier, a police team from UP that is investigating the case had contacted the army and sought custody of the soldier who had left his home soon after the killing of the police inspector.

Sources said that after getting nod from top officials of the army, it was decided to hand over Malik to the police. The defence spokesman in Srinagar refused to comment.

On Friday, army spokesman had said that police had contacted the Army’s northern command and fullest cooperation is being extended to them.

However, it is not clear whether Malik was handed over to the police team in Kashmir or at some other place. Army officials in Kashmir are tight-lipped and didn’t disclose any details.

After scanning video recordings, the state police began searching for the soldier, who is reportedly seen firing during the Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth Sumit Kumar.

A senior police officer privy to the investigations confirmed that one of the videos shows the army man, a resident of the Bulandshahr, firing, but his involvement in the killings is yet to be ascertained.

