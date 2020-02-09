e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Soldier from Rajasthan killed in Pakistani firing in Poonch

Soldier from Rajasthan killed in Pakistani firing in Poonch

Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawatwho hailed from Rajasthan leaves behind a wife.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch on Saturday.
Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch on Saturday.(Sourced)
         

The soldier killed on Saturday night in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir has been identified as Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat of Rajasthan, the army said Sunday.

Three other soldiers were injured when the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and used small arms, mortars and artillery guns. Indian troops had returned the fire. “In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat attained martyrdom,” Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Shekhawat (36) hailed from Luhakna Khurd village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur District. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat.

“Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Col Anand said.

The LoC along Poonch is a volatile place and often comes under Pakistani fire and shelling. The shelling often forces villagers to flee to safer places and forces the local administration to shut down schools temporarily.

tags
top news
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news