Soldier from Rajasthan killed in Pakistani firing in Poonch

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:21 IST

The soldier killed on Saturday night in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir has been identified as Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat of Rajasthan, the army said Sunday.

Three other soldiers were injured when the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and used small arms, mortars and artillery guns. Indian troops had returned the fire. “In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat attained martyrdom,” Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Shekhawat (36) hailed from Luhakna Khurd village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur District. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat.

“Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Col Anand said.

The LoC along Poonch is a volatile place and often comes under Pakistani fire and shelling. The shelling often forces villagers to flee to safer places and forces the local administration to shut down schools temporarily.