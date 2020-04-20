Some Ganga stretches now cleaner: CPCB

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 04:45 IST

For the first time in many years, several stretches of the Ganga are conforming to Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) standards for the quality of river waters, a phenomenon that follows the nationwide three-week lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended until May 3 . In fact, some stretches of the river are recording CPCB’s “fit for drinking water” norm with basic conventional treatment.

Experts say this is mainly owing to industries not discharging toxic effluents into the river and less withdrawal of water for industrial and agricultural purposes as part of the lockdown that has shut industrial activity and restricted agricultural work.

This will change on Monday when several sectors start reopening gradually. Water quality experts said the lesson from the lockdown is to strictly ensure industries meet effluent discharge standards.

More than 80% of the pollution in the Ganga is contributed by domestic sewage from surrounding towns and villages and the rest by industrial effluents, according to the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

The CPCB’s assessment of Ganga water from January 2020 had shown that most stretches of the Ganga from Garhmukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal were not only violating drinking water standard but also recorded hardly any dissolved oxygen (how much oxygen is dissolved in the water) and extremely high levels of total coliform (bacteria from human and animal waste).

Many of the same stretches in UP and West Bengal, according to CPCB’s real time water quality monitoring of the Ganga on Sunday, met drinking water standards.

“There are many reasons for improvement in water quality in Ganga. Industries is one of them. Some distilleries have also stopped discharging. Waste dumping by people around the river also contributes to higher BOD {biological oxygen demand} which may have stopped as people are in lockdown. Its difficult to identify any one factor,” said a senior CPCB official who declined to be identified.

CPCB will soon release its analysis of Ganga and Yamuna water quality during the lockdown period from March 25.

Experts urge policy makers to learn from the lockdown experience.

“ There are two key takeaways from this—industries have to become zero liquid discharge and environmental flow is a must in the river,” said Manoj Mishra, convenor of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan, descriptor.