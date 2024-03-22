Number Theory: More takeaways from matching of donors, parties for EB funding

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) publishing data on electoral bonds (EB) with alphanumeric codes, the matching of donors with parties for almost 75% of the total donations under the scheme is now complete. Analysis of this data, together with matching of donor records from the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) database has already been published in these pages. Are there any more takeaways from this data? Here are a few more interesting data points from the electoral bond data published so far.

Representative Image