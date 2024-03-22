 Number Theory: More takeaways from matching of donors, parties for EB funding | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: More takeaways from matching of donors, parties for EB funding

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Mar 22, 2024 06:59 PM IST

Here are a few more interesting data points from the electoral bond data published so far

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) publishing data on electoral bonds (EB) with alphanumeric codes, the matching of donors with parties for almost 75% of the total donations under the scheme is now complete. Analysis of this data, together with matching of donor records from the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) database has already been published in these pages. Are there any more takeaways from this data? Here are a few more interesting data points from the electoral bond data published so far.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

News / India News / Number Theory: More takeaways from matching of donors, parties for EB funding
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On