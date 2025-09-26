Sonam Wangchuk arrest: Arvind Kejriwal invokes 'Raavan', Omar Abdullah calls it 'unfortunate'

The opposition slammed the BJP government after climate activist Sonam Wanchuck was arrested on Friday, two days after the protests in Leh turned violent. Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday afternoon, just before he was scheduled to address a press conference.(PTI)

Wangchuk was arrested on Friday afternoon, just before he was scheduled to address a press conference. Opposition leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, launched scathing attacks on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government over the action.

Kejriwal called Sonam Wanchuck’s arrest “dictatorship”, drawing parallels from mythology and history.

"Raavan's end also came. Kansa's end also came. Hitler's and Mussolini's ends also came. And today, people hate all those individuals. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad," the former Delhi chief minister wrote on X in Hindi.

Omar Abdullah accused the Centre of “backtracking” on the promises made to Ladakh.

"This (Wangchuk's arrest) is unfortunate. The way the Central government was after him since yesterday, it seemed they would do something like this. Promises were made with the people there...I don't understand what compulsion does the Central government have to backtrack after making promises," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the third Junior Asian Pencak Silat championship in Srinagar.

The political firestorm erupted on Friday after climate activist Sonam Wangchuck was arrested by the Ladakh police. The arrest came two days after the protest in Leh regarding the inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule turned violent, which resulted in four deaths and scores of others being injured.

Internet services have also been suspended in Leh after Wangchuck's arrest.

The union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had blamed Wangchuck for Wednesday's violence in Leh, saying in a statement that it was incited by his “provocative statements.” However, the activist denied the charges. He denounced the violence and also ended the fortnight-long fast following it.