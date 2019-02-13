Sonia Gandhi praises Rahul Gandhi’s ‘tireless work, fresh energy’ at Congress meet

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday praised her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for bringing fresh energy to the party and working tirelessly.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party’s general body meeting on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi said, “Our new president has put together a team which blends experience and youth well. He has worked tirelessly and has also reached out to other political parties who share our vision of India,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi government at Centre for “hounding” political opponents and “suppressing” dissent. “Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been the governance philosophy of the Modi government,” Sonia Gandhi said at the party meet which was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

She expressed “renewed confidence and resolve” for the Lok Sabha polls following victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Sonia Gandhi alleged that there is an “all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife” across the country. “We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve. Our victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have given us new hope,” she said .

The UPA chairperson’s comments have come at a time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading a charge against the charge against the Modi government over the issues of alleged corruption in Rafale deal, unemployment and farm distress among others.

“Unemployment, Demonetisation Scam and Rafale corruption have undermined the Modi government’s credibility,” said Rahul Gandhi, who also addressed the Congress meet.

