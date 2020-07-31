e-paper
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi’s health showing satisfactory improvement: Hospital

Sonia Gandhi’s health showing satisfactory improvement: Hospital

Sonia Gandhi had on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the party's Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the t political situation and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital for “routine tests and investigations”.
Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital for "routine tests and investigations".
         

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening, is showing “satisfactory improvement”, the hospital said in a bulletin.

She was admitted to the hospital for “routine tests and investigations”.

Gandhi had on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the t political situation and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

