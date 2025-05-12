Sounds of Pakistani shelling fall silent as J&K limps back to normalcy

Normalcy was limping back to the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) much to the relief of local residents, who woke up in a peaceful atmosphere on Sunday morning having witnessed the first night in nearly a week without the sound of cross-border artillery and mortal shelling, missile and drone attacks, officials said on Sunday. People at a market in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

The guns on either side of the border fell silent around 10.30 pm on Saturday, hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border. Defence officials said no violation of the ceasefire or drone activity was reported from anywhere in J&K.

“The Pakistani guns fell silent around 10.30 pm on Saturday. Since then, there has been no fresh firing. The peace has always been fragile in Jammu and Kashmir. Though we have resumed our normal life, we hope Pakistan doesn’t vitiate the atmosphere,” 42-year-old Madan Lal, a resident of Akhnoor in Jammu district, said.

Officials maintained that an uneasy calm prevailed on the borders, especially along the LoC in the worst-hit twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, throughout the night. Thousands of people, who had fled their villages on the border and took refuge in camps set up by the government, were returning to their homes after the announcement of ceasefire.

“We have returned to our homes to tend to our cattle and resume farming. We have resumed our normal lives and we hope that this ceasefire is honoured by Pakistan. Having said so, a rogue Pakistan controlled by its army can never be trusted. Therefore, India has to remain prepared for any mischief,” said Vikram Choudhary, 35, from Chandu Chak village on the International border in RS Pura sector.

Hari Singh of Khour expressed similar sentiments.

“Soon after the announcement of ceasefire, we returned to our homes but small arms firing by Pakistan till 10.30 pm certainly gave us some anxious moments,” Singh added.

At least 25 people, including seven security personnel, were killed and scores of others injured in intense shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan since May 7 after Indian armed forces carried out precision strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes with effect from 5pm on Saturday.

Across Kashmir valley, markets opened and traffic returned to its normal level on Sunday, with no shelling being reported in Bramulla (Uri) and Kupwara (Tanghdar and Batpora) districts, which had come under heavy artillery attacks from Pakistan troops over the last three days. In the summer capital Srinagar, residents thronged the Sunday flea market on MA Road.

“The market opened reluctantly but as the day progressed the people started to trickle in, though not in usual numbers. We breathed a sigh of relief today after the war-like scenario over Kashmir for the past four days. The ceasefire has come as a welcome step,” Muzaffar Ahmad, a cart seller, said.

Mohammad Amin, a shopkeeper in the city centre, said: “Kashmir will be safe only when there is peace between India and Pakistan. In these four days of conflict, if we check, the majority of people who were killed were common people. We overwhelmingly support a ceasefire. Both countries should adhere to it.”

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed hope that the ceasefire will have a permanent effect. “I pray to the Almighty that this ceasefire becomes a permanent thing as innocent people lose their lives and homes in case of a conflict,” she added.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Union territory on Sunday asked residents of border villages, who were evacuated to safer places in view of cross-border shelling, not to rush back to homes as they are yet to sanitise and clear these areas of any unexplored shells. The administration has also asked deputy commissioners to assess the losses in their respective districts.

Around 125,000 residents of villages close to LoC in Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts were evacuated to safer places, officials said.

“Do not return to frontline villages. Lives are at risk as unexplored munitions remain (scattered) after Pakistani shelling,” a police advisory said, adding bomb disposal squads will be sent to affected areas to sanitise and clear the villages of any unexplored shells.