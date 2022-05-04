Home / India News / SpiceJet snag again: Durgapur-bound flight returns to Chennai over engine issues
The Chennai-Durgapur flight (SG-331) had to return to Chennai last night owing to engine issues. 
Published on May 04, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Reported by Neha Tripathi | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Chennai last night after the engine of the SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA, while operating as SG-331, developed some engine issues. It took off after 6.5 hours of delay in the wee hours. The incident comes close on the heels of the severe turbulence that hit a Durgapur-bound Spicejet flight, leading to severe injury in two of its passengers who are admitted to ICU. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already begun its probe into the turbulence incident.

"SpiceJet flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 returned back to Chennai after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

2 SpiceJet pilots, engineer who cleared aircraft after Durgapur flight, grounded

The turbulence incident on the flight the video of which went viral on social media has brought Spicejet under fire as some insiders said the injuries could have been avoided had the food service been stopped at that time, though SpiceJet said the seat belt sign was on when the turbulence took place and multiple announcements were made by the pilots requesting passengers to remain seated.

DGCA's initial report claimed that the flight was on autopilot mode when the turbulence took place. The autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft. The involved crew, the aircraft maintenance engineer and in-charge of the maintenance control centre have been de-rostered by teh aviation regulator.

