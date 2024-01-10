SpiceJet to commence operations to Lakshadweep, says the airline chief

New Delhi: Low cost carrier; SpiceJet on Wednesday said that it will operate two flights to Lakshadweep under the regional connectivity scheme, Udey Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN). Currently only Alliance Air, a regional airline; operates to the island on the Kochi-Agatti-Kochi sector. (File photo)

“We have exclusive rights to operate flights to Lakshadweep under the RCS and we will soon be launching flights to the island,” the airline’s chairman and managing director (CMD) Ajay Singh said in the annual general meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

“Plans to launch flights to Lakshadweep are being made and the airline will soon announce the flights with other details.

This comes in the backdrop of a diplomatic row triggered last week after Maldives’ deputy minister and government officials made unpleasant references to PM Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep visit. Modi had visited the Union Territory on January 2 and shared pictures of his visit on social media.

Besides, the government is also trying to develop tourism by expanding the runway of Lakshadweep’s Agatti airport in order to accommodate bigger aircraft. It also has plans to come up with a greenfield airport in Minicoy island.

Appeals to boycott Maldives as a tourism destination for Indians grew and people posted their views on X. Reacting to the outrage, the Maldives government then suspended three of its leaders.

Singh also said that the airline will launch flights to Ayodhya. “We will soon launch flights connecting Ayodhya with multiple cities in the country,” he said.

The Board of Directors of SpiceJet had, in December, approved fresh fundraising plans. Commenting on fund infusion, Singh said that a large part of the fund infusion of Rs. 2250 crore will be utilised to grow the airline and its network.

The airline has been struggling over the past few months due a severe cash crunch leading to poor one time performance with nearly 45% flights being delayed daily.

“Fund infusion will lead to a stronger and more resilient SpiceJet. It will open market potential and opportunities for the airline and will help in bringing grounded planes back to flying,” he said.