‘Spirit undaunted’: Sonam Wangchuk's wife vows legal fight after activist's arrest

Ladakhi innovator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Wednesday informed that his spirits remain resolute in the face of legal action, as his legal team prepares to challenge a detention order issued against him. Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, with her legal team.(ANI)

After meeting Wangchuk along with his legal counsel, Ritam Khare, Gitanjali shared that while the detention order has been received, Wangchuk's commitment to his cause is stronger than ever.

"We got the detention order, which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted. His commitment is resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity," she wrote on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali, challenging his detention under the National Security Act and seeking his immediate release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

The top court directed the authorities to meet Wangchuk's medical requirements permissible under the prison rules.

In her previous plea filed through senior lawyer Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, Angmo has also questioned the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk, which allows detention without trial for up to 12 months.