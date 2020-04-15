Staggered breaks, no large meetings: New office rules during Covid-19 lockdown 2.0

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:38 IST

The revised government guidelines on coronavirus lockdown carried an updated section for workplaces across the country.

These are applicable only to those workplaces that are functional under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health Affairs and Family Welfare.

Besides the directive to conduct mandatory temperature screening, regular sanitising and disinfecting of workplace premises and providing hand santisers at convenient spots across the work floor, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that should people come to work, they must be put into shifts that have an hour in between and stagger their lunch breaks to ensure social distancing.

Large meetings, more than 10 people, will continue to be discouraged. People must be seated at least 6 feet away from each other. Not more than 2-4 people are to be allowed in elevators.

The MHA in its directive noted that those who are above 65-years of age and/or have co-morbidities must opt to work from home. Parents of children below the age of 5 years should also be encouraged to work from home during the lockdown which has been extended till May 3.

“Use of Arogya Setu app will be encouraged for all employees both private and public,” the MHA release read.

The government has directed all those reporting to work to be provided with a transport facility. Such vehicles should be sanitised and disinfected regularly and must carry only 30-40% of passenger capacity.

This comes a day after the coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 11,439. The figure includes 9,756 active cases, 1306 cured or discharged cases and 377 fatalities, the Ministry of Health stated. India has witnessed 38 deaths and 1076 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.