Stalin expands free breakfast scheme to state govt aided primary schools

No matter how much it costs the government, no child should go to school hungry, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Monday as he expanded his government’s flagship breakfast scheme to state-aided primary schools. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offers food to a student during the launch of expansion of the breakfast scheme for primary school children to state-aided private schools in rural regions, in Thiruvallur district, Monday, July 15, 2024. The scheme's expansion also marks the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K Kamaraj, which is observed as 'Kalvi Valarchi Naal,' (Education Development Day) by the state government. (PTI)

In 2022, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched this welfare scheme for children studying in class 1 to 5 in select government schools which has been expanded since to cover more children – as many as 1.85 million students. Monday’s expansion will benefit another 2,23,384 children studying in more than 3,955 government aided primary schools.

Stalin said: “It’s a productive investment. It reduces the burden on parents, increases attendance and reduces school dropouts.” He instructed officials to conduct surprise checks so that the quality of food does not drop.

The scheme was expanded on the birth anniversary of late Congress chief minister K Kamaraj who in 1957 had launched the free midday meal scheme which is in practice till today in Tamil Nadu. This too had a precursor. In 1920, then mayor of Chennai corporation PT Thiyagarayar, passed a resolution during the council meeting that midday meal scheme would be implemented in a Corporation school at Chennai’s Thousand Lights, Chennai.

“Because of this initiative, the number of students of backward classes had been increased from 3,075 to 3,705 within a year. Later on, this scheme had been expanded to some more schools,” said a senior government official.

The Justice Party expanded this programme further in 1925 but it was abandoned in 1947 due to a financial crunch.

In 1982, then AIADMK CM MG Ramachandran introduced a nutritious meal programme, which fed students throughout the year.

In 1989, then DMK CM M Karunanidhi announced that one egg will be provided along with the nutritious meal and bananas will be given to children who do not eat eggs.