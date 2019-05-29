Stalin will not topple AIADMK government, says DMK mouthpiece

Amid widespread speculation that the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu may try to oust the ruling AIADMK govt by luring some of its legislators, the DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Wednesday claimed that there were no such plans.

According to an editorial in Murasoli,DMK President Stalin will wait for his turn to form the government.

“Forming governments through backdoor is AIADMK’s strategy. AIADMK founder MGR had tried this in 1972 against DMK government. Even after the death of MGR, Jayalalithaa had toppled MGR’s wife Janaki led AIADMK government in 1988. Jayalalithaa also had toppled our DMK government in 1989. But, DMK patriarch Karunanidhi had not toppled any government ever by luring MLAs of other parties,” the ‘editorial said.

It said that Stalin will follow the democratic values of Karunanidhi.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu and by-polls for 22 vacant assembly seats, DMK registered a landslide victory by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats and 13 out of 22 assembly seats.

With this, the MLAs strength of DMK has gone to 101 in the Tamil Nadu assembly. With the support of Congress and IUML MLAs, DMK has 110 legislators’ support now.

The AIADMK which had 114 MLAs before the by-polls has reached the simple majority by winning nine more seats. The disqualification of three rebel MLAs by the speaker has been stayed by the Supreme Court.

