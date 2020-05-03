Standalone shops, liquor stores to open in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 ‘red zone’

india

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that standalone shops, including liquor stores, will be allowed to open in coronavirus ‘red zone’ from May 4, news agency ANI reported. The directive, however, will not apply to Covid-19 containment zones.

Only 5 non-essential shops can be opened in each lane as per the directive, ANI reported.

The Central government, earlier this week, extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks with some relaxations. The government gave a nod to the sale of liquor in standalone wine stores and sale of paan/gutkha, tobacco products across the country from May 4 except in Covid-19 containment zones.

“Liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in all zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop,” the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Strict social distancing norms are to be followed by the shop owners as well as the customers. A minimum of six feet distance from each other is to be maintained by customers. Not more than five people should be present at a shop at any given time.

Liquor and paan shops inside malls or marketplaces in any of the zones or those in containment zones will not be allowed to operate.

The government has categorized all 733 districts across the country into three zones – red (hotspots), orange (having limited number of Covid-19 cases) and green (no cases).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country near the 40,000-mark and stand at 39,980, according to Ministry of Health. Maharashtra continues to lead the Covid-19 tally with 12,296 coronavirus cases. Over 10,000 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals across the country while 1,301 people have succumbed to death.