Statehood, elections soon, says PM in J&K

The time is not far when assembly polls will be held in Jammu & Kashmir and its statehood will be restored, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, daring the Opposition to restore Article 370 and saying he had not only abrogated the provision that bestowed special status to the region but also buried it deep in the ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of Lok Sabha Election in Udhampur, on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Addressing his first election rally in Jammu & Kashmir, Modi also underlined how the region was advancing after the Article 370 move, and blamed Opposition parties for holding it back for years.

“The time is not far when assembly polls will be held in Jammu & Kashmir, which will also get its statehood back. You will again raise your issues with your legislators and ministers,” Modi told a rally in Udhampur, seeking support for Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh and Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Jammu & Kashmir lost its special status and statehood on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and the region bifurcated into two Union territories — J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

Since then, Opposition parties have repeatedly pressed for a restoration of statehood and assembly elections — the last polls were held in the erstwhile state a decade ago — even as the government has repeatedly assured that both will be done at an appropriate time.

The Lok Sabha polls in J&K will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The Lok Sabha elections have gained additional significance in the region because it will be the first major direct election since special status and statehood were taken away in August 2019. The National Conference currently holds all three seats in Muslim-majority Kashmir while the Bharatiya Janata Party holds both seats in Hindu-dominated Jammu.

In his 38-minute speech, the PM asserted that all issues of every section in J&K will be resolved, and blamed dynastic parties for stalling development.

“For the sake of power, they (Opposition) had built a wall of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Due to your blessings, Modi not only demolished that wall but also buried the debris deep into the ground. I challenge any political party in India, especially Congress, to announce that they will bring back Article 370. This country and the people would never their see their face,” Modi said.

“After the revocation of Article 370, the Congress led INDI alliance tried to spread misconception about it in other states. But we have made Article 370 history. I challenge Congress and other parties... do they have the guts to restore it? They cannot do it,” he added.

Modi underlined how the situation had improved after the abrogation of Article 370, saying it was the first time after decades that elections were taking place without fear of terrorism and cross-border firing.

“Terrorism, separatism, Article 370, stone-pelting, bandhs (strikes) and border firing are no more poll issues. People in Kashmir, including women, give me a lot of blessings because their life has changed. They know that their sons now wouldn’t go astray,” he said/

The government has repeatedly told Parliament that terror strikes have dipped since 2019.

“Now schools are not being burnt, they are decorated. Now, there is a lot of development of infrastructure in health, education, industry and other sectors,” he added.

Modi said the Centre was committed to restoring statehood. “While I fulfilled promise of ending long sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, please trust me, I will rid J&K of the ills plaguing it for the last 60 years,” Modi said. He said that his work so far was only a trailer.

“Modi thinks with far-sightedness. What has happened so far was just the trailer. I have to get down to the task to create a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu & Kashmir,” he asserted.

To be sure, the Congress manifesto has promised restore statehood to J&K if it comes to power at the Centre. The Farooq Abdullah-led NC and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also been demanding that Article 370 be restored.

Modi targeted the NC and the PDP as well.

“Congress, National Conference, PDP and all other parties want to take Jammu & Kashmir back to those old days. No one has caused as much damage to J&K as these family-controlled parties have done. Here political party means of the family, by the family and for the family. They try to spread false narratives about Article 370. These people must ask the women of J&K that how abrogation of Article 370 has ended discrimination with them. How Valmikis, Gurkhas , refugees, Paharis, Padris, Gadda Brahmins got benefits after abrogation of Article 370,” Modi said.

He highlighted all-round development in J&K.

“Now AIIMS, IITs and IIMs are being built here. Now modern tunnels, modern wide roads, and wonderful rail journeys are becoming the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, referring to the influx of tourists and pilgrims in record numbers.

Udhampur, from where Union minister Jitendra Singh is seeking a third term, will go to polls on April 19.

A triangular fight is all set to take place in this constituency where the Congress has fielded Choudhary Lal Singh and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has fielded three-time ex-MLA GM Saroori.