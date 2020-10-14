e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Student goes back on rape charge in court

Student goes back on rape charge in court

The LLM student categorically denied that she had levelled any allegation against the former Union minister as the prosecution had charged.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 05:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest by a special team of Uttar Pradesh police, in Shahjahanpur.
Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest by a special team of Uttar Pradesh police, in Shahjahanpur.(PTI)
         

The woman law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her disowned statement before a special MP-MLA court in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The LLM student categorically denied that she had levelled any allegation against the former Union minister as the prosecution had charged.

Angered at this, the prosecution immediately moved an application under Section 340 of the CrPC, seeking action against her for perjury.

Judge P K Rai directed his office to register the application and asked the prosecution to furnish a copy of the application to the victim and the accused.

The court fixed October 15 for hearing on the application.

The Allahabad High Court in February this year granted bail to Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied.

He was lodged in the jail following a case filed against him by the law student and was arrested in September last year.

The case was registered under Section 376-C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one’s position by a person in authority to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”.

Chinmayanand (72) also faced charges under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Nearly 1 in 5 comorbid patient dies, says govt data
Covid-19: Nearly 1 in 5 comorbid patient dies, says govt data
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
AQI enters red zone, all eyes on farm fires
AQI enters red zone, all eyes on farm fires
Court takes cognizance of charge sheet against Tahir Hussain, others
Court takes cognizance of charge sheet against Tahir Hussain, others
Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months in detention
Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months in detention
Door still open for states, says govt on GST dues row
Door still open for states, says govt on GST dues row
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In