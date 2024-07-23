Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the opposition of trying to build a "negative narrative" even though "substantial allocations" are earmarked in the Union Budget for the western state. Substantial allocation for Maharashtra in Budget, don't create negative narrative: Fadnavis to Oppn

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis claimed the Opposition parties had prepared their reaction against the Budget in advance to build a negative narrative against the Central government.

"The Budget includes substantial allocations for Maharashtra. It is advisable for the opposition to thoroughly examine the Budget before reacting," he said.

Fadnavis' response came soon after Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged anti-Maharashtra bias in the Budget despite the state being the largest taxpayer.

The senior BJP leader took a dig at Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Maharashtra opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar who alleged the apprenticeship programme in the Budget is copied from the Congress manifesto.

"If this is the case, then both leaders should welcome the Budget instead of criticising," Fadnavis added.

He also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "khatakhat" remark which went viral during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Gandhi had purportedly promised a transfer of ₹1 lakh in the bank account of one woman from every poor household in the country if the Congress won the elections.

"Where is their Khatakhat Khatakhat scheme? They are in power in some states, but we do not see it being implemented in any of those states," Fadnavis added.

He also addressed allegations on Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, led by BJP allies and part of the Modi-led NDA government, receiving more funds than Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra will receive ₹908 crore under MUTP-3 which will strengthen the local railway network in Mumbai. Mumbai Metro will get ₹1,087 crore, the Mumbai-Delhi corridor ₹499 crore, MMR green urban transport ₹150 crore, and Nagpur Metro ₹683 crore. The budget includes the provisions of ₹814 crore for Pune Metro and ₹690 crore for schemes related to the Mula Mutha river," Fadnavis claimed.

He argued that though the BJP is not in power in Himachal Pradesh, the Himalayan state will receive more funds through the Budget.

"Why should anyone be unhappy about other states receiving funds when there is already sufficient allocation for Maharashtra?" Fadnavis asked.

