'Suggestions I get from you': PM Modi hosts Sikh delegation, sports red turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a Sikh delegation that visited him in his residence in New Delhi and said he considers the Indian diaspora as India's ambassador. Acknowledging the contribution of the Sikh community in the country and outside, PM Modi said the entire country feels grateful to the Sikhs for their contributions to the freedom struggle and in the post-independent India.

PM Modi, whose love for turbans is not a secret, was seen sporting a red turban for the occasion.

PM Modi said he is fortunate enough to get suggestions from the community on several issues from time to time, which he tries to implement. "Today also I received many suggestions," PM Modi added.

"Going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, getting langar, staying at the homes of Sikh families has been a part of my life. Have been fortunate to meet Sikh delegations at PM residence from time to time. My heart fills with pride when I meet the Sikh community abroad," PM Modi said.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "Vaccine was a concern as India has such a huge population. But today we have emerged as one of the biggest vaccine suppliers of the country."

"We have emerged as one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world. The number of our unicorns is constantly increasing," PM Modi said paying his tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON