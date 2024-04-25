Sunita Kejriwal to join AAP's Lok Sabha campaign, will hold roadshows: Report

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to hold roadshows in the national capital beginning this weekend, PTI reported.



Ever since Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Sunita Kejriwal has been quite active. From addressing briefings to attending INDIA bloc rallies on behalf of her husband, she is slowly emerging out of the shadows to assume a bigger role in the party. Sunita Kejriwal at the INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi in March.(HT File Photo)

"The chief minister's wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate in the coming weekend," a source told PTI.

The jailed CM's wife will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi.



The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress in Delhi. It has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. On the other hand, Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab. Her name is part of the list of star campaigners of the party for Gujarat.



On Sunday, she had attended the INDIA bloc rally, wherein she alleged a plot to kill her husband, currently in judicial custody till May 7.



“They've put Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren in jail. They've put them in jail without them being proven guilty. This is a dictatorship. What is the fault of my husband? Is it providing good education, health facilities? Patriotism is in his blood. He is an IITan, he could've gone abroad, but he prioritises patriotism. As IRS, he took leaves to do public service. He has put his life at stake for people," she had said.



