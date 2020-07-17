e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Supreme Court rejects plea, clears deck for new Telangana Secretariat

Supreme Court rejects plea, clears deck for new Telangana Secretariat

The High Court for the state of Telangana situated at Hyderabad had dismissed a bunch of PILs on the same issue on June 29. One of the petitioners – senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, approached the apex court against the HC verdict.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:34 IST
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Telangana government informed the Court that the High Court had decided the petitions on merit and nothing was left to be decided by the apex court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Telangana government informed the Court that the High Court had decided the petitions on merit and nothing was left to be decided by the apex court.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Telangana government’s decision to build a grand, state-of-the-art Secretariat got a boost on Friday after the Supreme Court refused to hear a PIL questioning the decision as a waste of public money.

The High Court for the state of Telangana situated at Hyderabad had dismissed a bunch of PILs on the same issue on June 29. One of the petitioners – senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, approached the apex court against the HC verdict.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah found the High Court to be right in dismissing the petitions. It said, “The reports quoted by the High Court say there are several deficiencies in the buildings. We would not like to interfere.”

For the petitioner, senior advocate Satyam Reddy argued that the existing buildings of the Secretariat intended for demolition are set in more than 25 acres. “These buildings were constructed in the years from 1966 to 2012. Two blocks constructed in the year 2012 are state-of-the-art buildings having a life span of 70 years. The new Secretariat will cost more than Rs 1,000 crore which will amount to wastage of public money.”

Reddy submitted that on the one hand the state government has claimed of not having enough money to pay salaries of employees and pensioners and yet was willing to spend lavishly on such projects.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Telangana government informed the Court that the High Court had decided the petitions on merit and nothing was left to be decided by the apex court. The bench too was satisfied that the HC had examined all aspects and there was nothing remaining for further judicial review.

The total constructed area in the present Secretariat building is 9,16,681 square feet and the North Block and South Block of the Secretariat were constructed in 2012 over an area of more than 1,40,000 square feet. The Secretariat Complex served the undivided Andhra Pradesh and after the bifurcation continued to serve as the common Secretariat for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The decision to have a new Secretariat complex was the brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In 2016, the state government proposed to construct the building in Secundrabad. But the proposal was shot down by the Centre as the project plan was on defence land. On June 18, 2019, the state Cabinet decided afresh to construct a new Secretariat complex at the existing premises by demolishing the present buildings.

tags
top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
After told to wait, Rajasthan cops allowed to enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
After told to wait, Rajasthan cops allowed to enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In