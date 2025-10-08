Surendra Koli to be acquitted by Supreme Court in Nithari killings case? A revisit to ‘house of horrors’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a curative petition filed by Surendra Koli, challenging his conviction and death sentence in one of the Nithari murder cases, observing that his plea "deserves to be allowed”. The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that Surendra Koli, a domestic help at businessman Moninder Singh's Pandher's house in Noida's Nithari, may be acquitted in the only remaining case where his conviction still stands.(PTI file)

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath heard Koli’s plea in open court.

“Will this not be anomalous?” the bench asked. “If on the same set of facts this court has acquitted him in other cases, and he is convicted in this one on the same evidence — will this not be a travesty of justice?”

What is the Nithari killings case?