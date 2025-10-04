Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday dismissed growing speculation of a rift developing in its Karnataka unit over rumours of an purported power-sharing agreement between chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. Surjewala rejects rift rumours

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Surjewala, who handles party affairs in the state, rejected suggestions of internal dissent, in reference to the disciplinary notices issued to two party leaders— Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda for making public remarks expressing their support for Shivakumar, in the event of his making a bid for the chief minister’s chair.

“Our PCC president, who also happens to be deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, is fully authorised to ensure that everybody toes the party line and does not speak beyond their brief,” said Surjewala.

“Some people get excited, on account of their emotions or otherwise, and make statements which are beyond the party’s disciplinary remit. I have asked Shivakumar to deal with them accordingly,” he added.

Rumours of a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing agreement have persisted since the party took office in May 2023, though Congress leaders have repeatedly denied such an arrangement. On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah dismissed talk of a transition, stating he would complete his full five-year term. Shivakumar, too, reinforced the party’s position, saying, “Nobody has the right to speak on power-sharing. Where’s the discussion on power-sharing? Whatever the CM has said is final. The CM has said that whatever the high command decides will be final.”

The debate, however, has been amplified by the opposition. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok of the BJP claimed earlier this week that Congress would see a change of leadership by November or December. Speaking in Belagavi after touring flood-hit areas on October 3, Ashok said he had “definite information” that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had agreed to a split term, but that tensions had arisen because Siddaramaiah was unwilling to step aside.

“Shivakumar wants to become the chief minister in a few months, but the chief minister is not allowing that. That is why there is a big internal fight in the Karnataka Congress. Supporters of Shivakumar who are hinting of a leadership change are being sidelined. Siddaramaiah is not ready to give up power, while Shivakumar does not stop trying,” Ashok said.

The BJP leader argued that internal conflict could destabilize the government but said his party would not seek to take advantage of the situation. “We will not form the government. We are ready to go to the polls,” he said. At the same time, he criticised the administration’s record, alleging that the state had run out of funds. “Congress MLAs themselves are saying that they have not received funds for development. The government is not even trying to fill potholes in Bengaluru roads,” he added.