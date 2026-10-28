Surrendered Maoist commanders get married in Jharkhand jail, top officials attend

Two top former Maoist commanders, Suresh Singh Munda and Somwari Hembrom, got married in a formal ceremony inside the Hazaribagh Open Jail in Jharkhand on Monday. The bride and groom were previously active as Maoist commanders before choosing to shun violence and surrendering. (HT)

The ceremony was organised as part of a special initiative by the local police and district administration on Monday, and saw top civil and security officials step in to play the traditional role of 'baraatis' to celebrate the couple's union.

Bride and groom's Maoist history The groom, Suresh Singh Munda, hails from Baruhatu village in the Bundu police station area of Ranchi district, and the bride, Somwari Hembrom, is a resident of Arahanga village in Tamar.

Both were previously active as Maoist commanders before choosing to shun violence, lay down their weapons, and surrender to the authorities to start life afresh.

A jail insider said the wedding was conducted on Monday with full traditional rituals and official pomp, ensuring the couple did not miss the presence of extended family members.