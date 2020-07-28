Sushant death probe: Mumbai Police record Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s statement

mumbai

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:27 IST

Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dharma Productions, in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34).

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

According to Bandra police officials, Mehta was called to Amboli police station and questioned for over four hours.

He reached Amboli police station at 11 am and left at 3.15 pm. He was asked to bring the company’s contract copy with Rajput for Drive, a thriller-heist film that was released last year and directed and produced by Tarun Mansukhani and Dharma Productions, respectively.

Mumbai Police will record filmmaker and owner of Dharma Productions Karan Johar next.

“We will record Johar’s statement next in connection with the investigation into Rajput’s death case,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-9, Mumbai Police.

On Monday, Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement at the Santacruz police station for two and a half hours.

Before Bhatt, police had called filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra at Versova police station to record his statement.

So far, police have recorded statements of 45 people, including Rajput’s cook, Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of YRF, among others.