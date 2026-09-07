'Delhi cops had audacity to go to Bulandshahr after me': 'Influencer' arrested in Jantar Mantar case

Counsel for self-styled right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj told the Delhi high court on Monday that the Delhi Police had the “audacity” to go to Bulandshahr and arrest him in a case pertaining to the Jantar Mantar protests in June, despite the Supreme Court having already quashed all the FIRs. Bhardwaj allegedly beat and injured a man during the students’ protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in June. (PTI)

“The SC has already quashed all the FIRs and the Delhi Police had the audacity to go to Bulandshahr and arrest me,” the counsel was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The counsel made the remarks as the court took up a habeas corpus petition against his client's custody for three days.