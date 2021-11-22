Tamil Nadu cop killed while trying to nab thieves

A 50-year-old special sub-inspector was murdered by two men in the early hours of Sunday in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district, the police said.

S Boominathan was on patrolling duty with another police beat officer, Chitravel, when he saw the duo on a motorbike with a goat. Suspecting them to be thieves, Boominathan went ahead of his colleague on a two-wheeler to intercept them. However, the suspected two thieves assaulted him with weapons and fled, the police said.

A statement from the police confirmed that he was assaulted on his head with a machete. CCTV footage from the spot near Pallathupatti railways underground bridge in Keeranur shows that the special SSI bled out heavily on the road. His associate reached the spot later. “The two officers started chasing the goat thieves together, but the second officer’s bike couldn’t pick up speed, so he couldn’t follow Boominathan and went another way. By the time they spoke over the phone, and he reached the spot, the murder had occurred,” said Trichy DIG Saravana Sundar.

Tamil Nadu’s additional director general of police (ADGP), Tamarai Kannan, visited the grieving family and later told reporters that they are taking rapid action in the case. “We have received a tip-off on the accused, and we will arrest them soon,” he said. Four special police teams have been formed to track down the accused.

Boominathan was an SSI in the Navalpattu police station in Trichy. He was cremated with state honours and a gun salute. He is survived by his wife Kavitha, who is a homemaker, and a 21-year-old son, Kugan, who is studying an MBA course at Chennai’s Anna University. Expressing grief, chief minister M K Stalin issued a solatium of ₹1 crore to Boominathan’s family and also assured a government job for one of his family members.