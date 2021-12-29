Tamil Nadu Omicron count reaches 45, New Year celebration banned in Chennai

The Chennai Police has put restrictions on New Year celebrations in hotels and public places amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, health minister Ma Subramanian informed on Wednesday. The overall infections from the Omicron variant in the state currently stands at 45.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the health minister said that all these patients who have been found infected with Omicron are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"The cases of coronavirus are rising in Chennai. 15 thousand RT PCR tests were done in Chennai last week per day but on Tuesday alone 23,000 tests were conducted in Chennai and they will be ramped up in the coming days," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police has banned New Year celebrations in resorts, farmhouses, and clubs. Hotels have, however, been allowed to function till 11pm on December 31, as per the government's latest advisory.

The vehicular traffic has been banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots and other beaches from 9pm on December 31.

Also read | India sees massive jump in Covid-19 infections with 9,195 new cases in 24 hours; Omicron tally reaches 781

On Tuesday, Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal cautioned people against crowding to ring in 2022, citing the Tamil Nadu government advisory against crowding as coronavirus.

The health minister further said that chief minister MK Stalin has called a review meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state on December 31 and appealed to the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the mega vaccination camp being held across the state on Sunday.

“1600 vaccination sites are being set up in Chennai alone. Our target is to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people in a single day,” he added.

India has so far identified 781 cases of the Omicron variant across 21 states and UTs, out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.