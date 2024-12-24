Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu weather: IMD predicts heavy rain for several districts, Puducherry today, tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 08:03 AM IST

According to RMC reports, a cyclonic circulation, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, is projected to move west-southwestward.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu are bracing for heavy rain due to a cyclonic circulation brewing over the Bay of Bengal. The circulation is expected to move towards the state on Tuesday, December 24.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with others during an inspection of the Attur Thamirabarani River Bridge amid floods after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi district.(PTI)
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with others during an inspection of the Attur Thamirabarani River Bridge amid floods after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi district.(PTI)

The Kovilpatti area of the Thoothukudi district, along with neighbouring areas such as Ettayapuram, Kamanayakkanpatti, Nalatinputhur, Maniyachi, Pandavar Mangalam, Chitangulam, Mooppanpatti, and Ilubaiyurani, has been experiencing widespread rainfall since early Monday morning.

While the rain initially started as a drizzle, it has intensified into heavy downpours lasting over an hour, providing relief from the recent spell of high temperatures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast isolated heavy rain in Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry on December 24, accompanied by thunderstorms in several areas. For December 25, thunderstorms and lightning are expected across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region, with light to moderate rainfall in other areas, ANI reported.

From December 26 to 28, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert.

Why is rain lashing Tamil Nadu districts

According to RMC reports, a cyclonic circulation, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, is projected to move west-southwestward. It is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts, around December 24.

Thoothukudi, part of Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, is bearing the brunt of heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in Thoothukudi on December 24, with similar conditions likely on December 25. The region has frequently faced waterlogging, as seen last week when severe rains inundated areas like the Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar, and Asoke Nagar.

On Friday, Thoothukudi and other districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, while incessant rains lashed Trichy. Earlier in the week, schools were shut across 11 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Villupuram, and Thanjavur, in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On