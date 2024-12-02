Menu Explore
Cyclone Fengal: TN battles rain fury; schools shut in Nilgiri, 7 trapped after mudslide

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 10:28 AM IST

NDRF has been deployed for the rescue operation after a landslide in Tiruvannamalai. Hydraulic lifts are being used to find the people who may be trapped.

Parts of Tamil Nadu have been hit by heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Felang, which made landfall on Saturday and is moving towards Kerala and Karnataka as a weakened storm. The heavy rain has led to school closure in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district and also a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai, where seven people are feared to be trapped below the debris.

Cyclone Fengal: Seven people are feared to be trapped below the debris of a mudslide in Tamil Nadu(PTI)
Cyclone Fengal: Seven people are feared to be trapped below the debris of a mudslide in Tamil Nadu(PTI)

Around 30 officers of the National Disaster Response Force have been engaged in a search and rescue operation for the trapped individuals, using hydraulic lifts.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry sees record rain, schools shut; Weakened storm heads to K'taka, Kerala | Key points

Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai

Around seven people were feared trapped after a large boulder fell on their houses located on the lower slopes of the famous Annamalaiyar Hill in Tamil Nadu's Thurivannamalai on Sunday evening following heavy rainfall in the district.

Visuals showed rescuers carrying out an operation to pull out the trapped people.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Tiruvannamalai: Rescue work underway after a lanslide following heavy rainfall, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Several people are feared trapped. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_02_2024_000011A)(PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Tiruvannamalai: Rescue work underway after a lanslide following heavy rainfall, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Several people are feared trapped. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_02_2024_000011A)(PTI)

District collector D Baskara Pandian and Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar inspected the spot where the incident had occurred on Sunday evening.

"A large boulder has fallen on the huts located on the lower slopes of the hill. It is raining heavy and rescue operations are going on," an official of the fire and rescue services told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Bengaluru faces slow-moving traffic as Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rain; advisory issued

Schools shut in Nilgiri

The IMD has predicted lightning and thunderstorms in the Nilgiri district, due to which all schools and colleges will remain shut on Monday, announced district collector Lakshmi Bhavya.

Schools and colleges are also closed in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru faces intense rain alert as parents demand school closures

Tamil Nadu's additional chief secretary of revenue and disaster management, Rajesh Lakhani, said that some areas recorded 56 centimetres of rainfall, which is equivalent to an entire year's rainfall, in 36 hours.

Lakhani also said, “Many trees have fallen, waterlogging is widespread, and road traffic and power supplies have been disrupted. However, people were evacuated in advance, and 49 relief camps have been established in Viluppuram alone. Efforts are underway across the state to restore normalcy in the shortest possible time.”

In Cuddalore, a flood warning was issued due to release of excess water from Veeranam Lake.

The Uthangarai area of Krishnagiri district was also heavily flooded, with water flowing above the road and entering houses in residential areas.

In Viluppuram, passengers were stranded at the railway station as all the trains from the town to Chennai were cancelled due to heavy rain.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On