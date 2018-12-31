Tapped Bihar BJP leader for exchanging demonetised currency: Maoists pamphlets

The house of a BJP legislator in Bihar’s Aurangabad was attacked because he failed to return Rs 5 crore, given in demonetised notes for exchange by Maoist, pamphlets left behind by the extremists after the strike have said.

Hundreds of pamphlets found in Sudi Bigaha village of the district after the late-night attack last Saturday on the houses of MLC Rajan Kumar Singh and his cousin Sunil Singh. His uncle was shot dead and ten vehicles were set on fire by the Maoists.

Around 30-40 motorcycle-borne Maoists attacked Sudi Bigaha, just one km from Deo police station, around 9.10pm. The police investigation suggested the attack was aimed to terrorise the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his cousin, who owns and runs buses.

Another reason for the attack, said the pamphlets, was Sunil Singh’s failure to honour a Rs 2-crore extortion demand.

“Attach the movable and immovable property of BJP MLC and contractor Rajan Kumar Singh. Rajan Singh should return Rs 5-crore given at the time of demonetisation for exchange and Rs 2-crore due as levy,” they said.

The pamphlets claimed that Maoists will continue to attack properties of contractors and landlords for wrongfully getting assets of their leaders attached.

“Our fight is not against Sang Parivar activists, the BJP or their family members. Our fight is against elements like Rajan Singh,” they said.

Rajan Kumar Singh said he has met chief minister Nitish Kumar and demanded setting up of police pickets in Sudi Bigaha in view of the Maoist threat. He alleged that police reached the spot after two hours of the attack.

“I constantly feared for myself and my family and even wrote to the DGP (director general of police), but no action was taken,” he alleged.

Aurangabad’s superintendent of police Satya Prakash said police found similar pamphlets in September as well after a gun battle with the Maoists.

“The pamphlet mentioned about a threat to the life of the MLC and subsequently his security was increased. The Aurangabad administration also advised him to park his vehicles on the premises of Deo police station, but it was later ignored,” he added.

On Thursday, suspected Maoists abducted two farmers from Patepur police station area of Vaishali district.

Paramilitary forces, district police, and the special task force have been combing the area. A dog squad was also pressed into the service. The farmers, however, are yet to be traced.

