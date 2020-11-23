‘Tarun Gogoi’s tenure period of epochal change in Assam’: Tributes pour in

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:59 IST

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 84 on Monday evening after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and battling post-recovery complications of the infection for three months.

Gogoi, a three-time chief minister of Assam, was undergoing medical treatment for post-Covid-19 complications when he breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in August.

Tributes started pouring in for the late Congress leader. “Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Mourning Gogoi’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, “Shri Tarun Gogoi ji was a popular leader and veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Gogoi’s health started deteriorating last Monday and he was put on ventilation after he suffered a multi-organ failure and was on dialysis.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader,” Rahul Gandhi said as he paid his condolences to Gogoi. “He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav (Gogoi) and the family,” Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Apart from PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, several political leaders paid their respects to Gogoi. In a statement, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal mourned his death by saying, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. The people of Assam will always remember his committed services and contributions to the state. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening the democratic values in the country.”

Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to Gogoi’s family. “Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah said.

He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi said Gogoi was a towering leader who witnessed many ups and downs during his political career. “I am deeply hurt by the death of veteran politician and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who served the state as the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms with deep commitment. His death is an irreparable loss to the state as well as to the nation,” Mukhi said in a statement.

“As chief minister, Union minister and member of the Lok Sabha, late Gogoi served the people compassionately and dedicatedly. He was a towering leader who witnessed several ups and downs during his long political career. His sagacity and leadership as the former Union Minister and Chief Minister will be a source of inspiration and guidance for many,” he added.