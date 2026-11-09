TDB flags ghee shortage ahead of Sabarimala pilgrimage season

Regarding the Lord Ayappa Temple that opened recently as part of Sree Chithira Atta Vishesham, Jayakumar admitted there were shortcomings in the arrangements, including delays in Appam production and water supply issues at some locations.

Speaking to reporters after a Travancore Devaswom Board board meeting ahead of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple pilgrimage season, he said there were no concerns about the availability of Aravana and Appam.

Thiruvananthapuram, TDB president K Jayakumar on Monday said there were concerns over a possible shortage of ghee at Sabarimala and steps were being taken to procure additional stocks.

What measures will the TDB introduce to make Sabarimala ghee sales more transparent?

What measures will the TDB introduce to make Sabarimala ghee sales more transparent?

How does the TDB plan to address the ghee shortage at Sabarimala?

How does the TDB plan to address the ghee shortage at Sabarimala?

Why did the Travancore Devaswom Board flag a possible ghee shortage at Sabarimala?

Why did the Travancore Devaswom Board flag a possible ghee shortage at Sabarimala?

'Aravana', a payasam made from jaggery and rice, and 'appam' - a sweet, rice-and-jaggery-based fritter - are 'prasadam' given to devotees at the Ayyappa temple.

He said the problems occurred during a transition period when the previous year's contracts had expired on October 31, and new contracts were not yet in effect as of November 15.

"There was no Appam for nearly two hours in the morning. There were also complaints about the non-availability of water at some places. These shortcomings have been brought to our attention, and the board has made certain arrangements to ensure better preparedness," he said.

Jayakumar said the board was not concerned about Aravana and Appam production but had concerns about the availability of ghee, as the existing stock was gradually declining.

He said the board meeting discussed steps to procure additional ghee to meet the requirements until fresh supplies became available from November 17, when devotees start arriving as part of the Sabarimala season and making ghee as offerings.

However, no decision had been taken yet, as the board wanted to examine certain legal aspects, including possible issues arising from cases and disputes related to last year's procurement.

"We have to procure ghee somehow. But we will proceed only after obtaining legal advice and examining the related issues," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.