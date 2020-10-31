e-paper
Teen attempts self-immolation after sexual abuse, dies a week later

Teen attempts self-immolation after sexual abuse, dies a week later

The accused, a leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India in Idukki, is in police custody

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Police said the Dalit girl was sexually assaulted several times by the accused who pretended to be in love. (HT representative photo)
Police said the Dalit girl was sexually assaulted several times by the accused who pretended to be in love. (HT representative photo)
         

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused and then resorted to self immolation died in the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital on Saturday after battling for life for a week.

The accused, a leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India in Idukki, is in police custody. The DFYI had expelled him from the party after the incident came to light.

Police said the Dalit girl was sexually assaulted several times by the accused who pretended to be in love. She had set herself on fire on October 24 after pouring kerosene, said police. The girl suffered 60 per cent burns, and was later moved to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Police said the accused, also an auto driver, befriended her and sexually abused her several times promising to marry her. When her parents filed a police complaint he allegedly threatened and forced them to withdraw the complaint. Police said more charges will be slapped on him.

