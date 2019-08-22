Teen undertrial hangs himself in MP prison

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:30 IST

A 19-year-old undertrial, who was lodged in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna jail since August 6 on charges of raping a minor girl, has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Mukesh Prajapati, the rape accused, allegedly hanged himself with a towel in a bathing area of the jail. In his suicide note, Prajapati accused the girl’s family of falsely implicating him.

Panna’s sub-divisional police officer R S Rawat said Prajapati allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl in late July. “The girl shared her ordeal with her family and committed suicide on August 2. On August 3, the girl’s family lodged a complaint and the police booked Prajapati for rape, abetment to suicide and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,’’ he said. “He was arrested and sent to jail on August 6.”

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into Prajapati’s alleged suicide.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 01:30 IST