Tejas jet crash: New zoomed in video shows aircraftcrashing during maneuvers

A new chilling zoomed in video of the moment of Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow on Friday has surfaced, showing the pilot maneuvering the aircraft before it erupted into a fireball on plummeting. Indian Air Force's HAL Tejas fighter jet which crashed the following day performing a flying display at Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai.(AFP)

Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was operating the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) at Dubai Airshow, died in the tragic crash.

The 37-year-old pilot, known for his sharp skills and adventurous flying spirit, was performing a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre on the final day of the event, when the ill-fated fighter jet went down.

The new video shows the Tejas fighter jet up close as it attempts a stunt with a few turns in the air before going into a free fall and hitting the ground kicking up a huge cloud of smoke and dust. Soon after flames engulf the site of the crash.

Watch video here:

Earlier another video of Wing Commander Syal surfaced, showing him at the event with other dignitaries before the tragic crash took his life.

He is seen in the video with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India's Envoy to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, and Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan. It is not known when the video was taken during the Airshow which started on November 17 and was scheduled to conclude on November 21.

Wing Commander Syal hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife, who is also an IAF officer, their six-year-old daughter, and parents.

Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) said that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or a blackout due to the g-forces induced by gravity, adding that the exact cause of the crash can only be determined after the data from the cockpit is retrieved.

"Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot," ANI news agency quoted Gaur as saying.